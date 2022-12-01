CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,580 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 117,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.3 %

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.