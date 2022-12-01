Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSKE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Daseke by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

