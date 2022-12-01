CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

