CI Investments Inc. Sells 856 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 139.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

