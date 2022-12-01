CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average is $170.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

