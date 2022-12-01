18,200 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $670.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.73. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.