CI Investments Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 189,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.