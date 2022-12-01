CI Investments Inc. Sells 84 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day moving average is $283.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

