Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 265,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 433,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.2 %

AM opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

