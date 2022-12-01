CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

