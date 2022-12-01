CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 166.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $78.80 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

