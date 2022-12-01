The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $11,701,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.