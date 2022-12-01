Korea Investment CORP Takes $700,000 Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 4.7 %

DOOO opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.39. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.