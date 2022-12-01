CI Investments Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 163,636.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

