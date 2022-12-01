First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

FCNCA stock opened at $816.46 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $822.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.