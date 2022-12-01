First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
