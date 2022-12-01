CI Investments Inc. Has $148,000 Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 34.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $436,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

