CI Investments Inc. Has $136,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

