Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

