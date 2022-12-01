CI Investments Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.34. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

