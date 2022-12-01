Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 4.9 %

LVS opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.