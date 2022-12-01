CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.05 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

