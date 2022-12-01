USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,689 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

