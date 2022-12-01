CI Investments Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.14 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

