CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $118,243,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.