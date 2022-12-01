iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDEM. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

