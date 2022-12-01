USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 39.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

CDAY stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

