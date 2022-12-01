USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 82 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $33,678,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $724.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $780.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,093.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.