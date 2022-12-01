Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Abiomed by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $377.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.