FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

