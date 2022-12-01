Head-To-Head Review: Kyndryl (KD) versus Its Rivals

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kyndryl to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.76 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.89

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 255 1675 2877 58 2.56

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Kyndryl’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kyndryl competitors beat Kyndryl on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

