Substratum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $170.97 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $275,373.40 and approximately $170.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,131.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010498 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00245696 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00067153 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $166.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.