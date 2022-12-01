Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vigil Neuroscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% Vigil Neuroscience Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors 815 3787 10604 156 2.66

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vigil Neuroscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 83.20%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A -$43.28 million -1.25 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million -0.06

Vigil Neuroscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

