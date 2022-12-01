EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Critical Contrast

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

EngageSmart has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 1 4 1 3.00 Roblox 5 9 9 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EngageSmart and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

EngageSmart currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.94%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $40.61, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart 5.24% 2.71% 2.49% Roblox -35.12% -145.60% -16.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EngageSmart and Roblox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $216.28 million 12.98 -$8.97 million $0.08 212.15 Roblox $1.92 billion 9.10 -$491.65 million ($1.32) -24.07

EngageSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Roblox on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

