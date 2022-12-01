Axie Infinity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.24 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $689.72 million and approximately $47.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00040192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,131.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010498 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00245696 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003657 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,170,277 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,170,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88259083 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $52,866,627.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.