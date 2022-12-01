ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $86.95 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 416.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

