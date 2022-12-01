Raydium Price Tops $0.19 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Raydium has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $6.71 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,039,500 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

