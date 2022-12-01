QITMEER NETWORK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.49 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $7.49 million and $2,458.47 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00011635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.00958787 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,031.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

