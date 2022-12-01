Head-To-Head Contrast: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) versus Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Aviat Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.77 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.43 Aviat Networks $302.96 million 1.18 $21.16 million $1.14 27.60

Profitability

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% Aviat Networks 4.41% 15.07% 9.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 167.21%. Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.24%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Airspan Networks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, project, managed, education, support, and other professional services. The company serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.