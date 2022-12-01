Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) & Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Head to Head Contrast

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -21.61% Savara N/A -29.86% -24.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Revelation Biosciences and Savara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Savara 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revelation Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,900.00%. Savara has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Savara.

5.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Savara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and Savara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A Savara $260,000.00 693.04 -$43.01 million ($0.25) -6.32

Revelation Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Savara.

Volatility and Risk

Revelation Biosciences has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revelation Biosciences beats Savara on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.