Polymath Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $198.51 million and $6.27 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00452058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002892 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21427577 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $6,559,554.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.