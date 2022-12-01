Reviewing Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) & Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and Premier Exhibitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.19 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.33 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Super League Gaming and Premier Exhibitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 633.57%.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premier Exhibitions beats Super League Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Premier Exhibitions

(Get Rating)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and ‘Bodies…The Exhibition' and ‘Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages ‘Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; ‘Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and ‘The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.