Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vale S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

