Casper Price Up 3% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Casper has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $316.77 million and $6.18 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.49 or 0.06510763 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00504836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.44 or 0.30704867 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,325,889,546 coins and its circulating supply is 10,555,260,360 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,325,514,218 with 10,554,910,570 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03000092 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,359,368.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

