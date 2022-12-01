Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $307.92 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $307.92 million and $21.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.49 or 0.06510763 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00504836 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.44 or 0.30704867 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,890,585,567 coins and its circulating supply is 13,599,118,414 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.