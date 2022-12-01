CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0448 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $171.31 million and $333,230.62 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.49 or 0.06510763 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00504836 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.44 or 0.30704867 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
