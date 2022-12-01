Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.14

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00024186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.12 million and approximately $503,920.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,102.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00245423 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13687998 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $540,201.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.