Secret Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $5,608.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00118928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00223402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00060989 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00046513 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0051143 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,103.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

