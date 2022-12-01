Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 662 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $107,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,568,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

AWK opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

