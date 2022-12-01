Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

