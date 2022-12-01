Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 270.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

